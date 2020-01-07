Salman Khan and Kabir Khan set to unite again

After a brief sabatical, Salman Khan and Kabir Khan have decided to unite for an upcoming film. No one can deny that the two are the hit actor-director jodi of recent times.

It is being said that the two have been meeting quite often for some time now. A source knowing the inside out said, “Kabir has narrated some ideas to Salman which the latter is excited about.But he is waiting for the final narration,” The source further revealed that the director will start scripting his next only after the release of his upcoming sports-drama ’83 which stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

The filmmaker has several ideas in his mind. Right from an action-thriller to a social drama about an Indian zoo-keeper who travels to China to bring back a Panda and save his zoo.

“One will come to know the full story about the reunion of Kabir and Salman by June once the two agree to translate the discussed idea into a screenplay,” the source added.