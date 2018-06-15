Father’s Day is a celebration to honour all fathers and celebrate the fatherhood, paternal bonds and the influence of fathers in the society. It is celebrated on the third Sunday in June.

Father’s Day complements Mother’s Day, a celebration that honours mothers and motherhood, which is celebrated on the second Sunday in May every year. On Father’s Day, people buy gifts for their dads or take them out to dinner or for a movie. Father’s Day was first observed on July 5, 1908, by Dr. Robert Webb of West Virginia at the Central Methodist Church of Fairmont in the USA. Later, one Mrs Sonora Smart Dodd thought of having a similar celebration for her dad in 1909, while listening to a Mother’s Day sermon in church. Her dad, Henry Jackson Smart had raised her up after her mother’s death when she was still young.

Father’s Day is a celebration of only one day, but what about the other 364 days of the year? Do we just sit around and not love our dads? Father’s Day should be celebrated every day of the year because fathers give and do a lot to help their kids.

Father’s Day means a lot to me because I can spend the entire day with my dad. My dad and I might go to the movies, might play cricket, go out for dinner, or might even go swimming or stay at home to watch TV. I am happy because I can spend as much time as possible with my dad on this special day.

On the other hand, since my dad is the best dad in the world, a few days before Father’s Day, I go searching for the perfect gift. I know my dad is going to love whatever I get for him. I have fun every Father’s Day because I get to be with my dad the whole day long.

A father is the most important member of the family whose love for his children is just like oxygen for the survival of their lives. There is nothing as big that a father cannot do for his children and there is no such sacrifice that he will not do. Every little thing that he does makes him great! He has that unfathomable energy and the unconditional love in his heart that compels every child to keep following him in the hope of learning a new thing every time. The patience and perseverance he has to make everything possible in his children’s life is quite a thing that makes him a superhero in his children’s eyes. It is sometimes perplexing to understand from where he draws such great energy to make his children look at the positive aspect of every situation he may be in.

