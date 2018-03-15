Samajwadi Party hints at alliance with BSP

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Govind Chaudhary on Thursday hoped for an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in future and congratulated chief Mayawati, as the SP, with the support of BSP, registered victory in both the Lok Sabha seats.

Chaudhary said, “I would like to congratulate Mayawati ji and give my greetings to her. According to my view, there should be an alliance in future and it will definitely happen.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received an unexpected blow in the by-elections after it lost both Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats, which were previously held by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya respectively.

Both the seats, especially Gorakhpur, were hence seen as a matter of prestige for the party ruling in both state and Centre.

In the last Assembly elections, the BJP had dethroned the Samajwadi Party from the state government, but the recent by-polls saw a turn in the electoral mood.