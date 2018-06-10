As part of the ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ (Contact for Support) campaign, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met various luminaries in Odisha and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

The petroleum minister met novelist Dr. Dwarika Nath Nayak and singer Dr. Jitendra Haripal in Odisha’s Sambalpur city whereas Adityanath met astrologer Chandramauli Upadhyay and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) professors Chooramani Gopal and Siddhi Gopal in Varanasi.

Yesterday, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met former cricketer VVS Laxman, Tennis player Sania Mirza and former Badminton player Pullela Gopichand in connection with the same.

The campaign, started by the BJP to let people know about the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the last four years, aims at meeting personalities from various fields, including entertainment and sports, to garner support for the 2019 elections.

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah will reach out to 50 people personally with details of initiatives and achievements of the government, whereas each BJP worker is expected to contact at least 10 people.