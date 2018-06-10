Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday met former cricketer VVS Laxman, Tennis player Sania Mirza and former Badminton player Pullela Gopichand as a part of BJP’s ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ initiative.

Sitharaman also presented them a book on the key developments and achievements of four-year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government.

Earlier she had also met Dr Somaraju of Care Hospitals.

Launched in May this year by BJP president Amit Shah, Sampark for Samarthan initiative was devised to generate awareness about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s achievements in the last four years.

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah will reach out to 50 people personally with details of initiatives and achievements of the government, whereas each BJP worker is expected to contact at least 10 people.