After ED summons Sanjay Raut, he tweeted “I just came to know that the ED has summoned me. Good ! There are big political developments in Maharashtra. We, Balasaheb’s Shivsainiks are fighting a big battle. This is a conspiracy to stop me. Even if you behead me, I won’t take the Guwahati route. Arrest me ! Jai Hind!”

He mention in his tweet that There is no way he will take Guwahati route.

According to official sources, the ED has summoned the Shiv Sena leader for questioning, on Tuesday, in a money laundering case. The move comes amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra in which rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde are camping in Guwahati.

The summons has been issued in connection with the re-development of Mumbai’s Patra Chawl.