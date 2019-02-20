A deputy manager of state-run Saras Dairy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan in his house, police said on Wednesday.

Ajay Bhatia was to retire two months later. He hanged himself with the ceiling fan in his house on Tuesday night. His maid informed the neighbours on Wednesday and they called the police, SHO of Shipra Path Police Station, Subhas Yadav, said.

“No suicide note was recovered from the house,” he said, adding, the matter was being probed.

Bhatia was living alone since the death of his wife six years ago. His son stays in Delhi and daughter is married, police added.