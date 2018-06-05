The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Centre to provide reservation in promotion for employees of the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe community as per law, till the issue is cleared off by a constitution bench.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Maninder Singh, representing the Centre, said that promotions for SC/ST employees came to a standstill after orders were passed by several high courts in regard to this issue.

“It is the duty of the government to provide reservation to SC/ ST employees in jobs,” he said.

Reportedly, the Delhi High Court in August last year had passed an order saying that the government cannot blindly provide reservation in promotion to SCs and STs, until and unless there is an adequate representation for the candidate.