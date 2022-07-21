After having failed multiple times in convincing the Supreme Court in the past one year to allow it to grant reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local body elections, the Maharashtra government can now do so as the court on Wednesday asked the Election Commission to take into account the report of the State Commission for Backward Classes which had recommended the reservation.

Armed with the final report of the Commission for Reservation of Backward Class of Citizens in Local Bodies, the state government pleaded before a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Abhay S Oka, and J B Pardiwala that the reservation for backward classes be allowed as the commission has come to the conclusion that they are under-represented despite forming 37% of the state’s population.