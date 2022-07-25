Image : Agencies

The Eknath Shinde government of Maharashtra has stated that they are the ‘Real Shiv Sena’ on listening to this the Uddhav Thackeray and his party has to moved to supreme court so that they can seek stay on Election Commission of India for the false claim.

The application has been filed against the Eknath Shinde government who claims that they are real shiv sena and they would take the symbol of Bow and Arrow for their symbol used by their party and they also wanted the right of the symbol which was used by the Shiv Sena.

As per the report most of the people were a part of the Shiv Sena camp and now they have move to the Eknath Shinde Govt. On July 22 the notice was sent to Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and their sainiks stating people from Shinde government is claiming that for the support their election the sysmbol of their party will be bow and arrow as ‘real Shiv Sena’.

In Maharashtra Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday addressed its sainiks that some political people are against Shiv Sena and they might finish off the Shiv Sena.

Sena chief also stated that Eknath Shinde is not a part of Shiv Sena and he is not considered as MLA of the sena party so even if someone claims that they are part of the sena and wanted to take over the symbols of the Shiv Sensa which is the bow and Arrow.