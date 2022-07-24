Image: Agencies

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government was not based on a strong foundation and will collapse under its own contradictions.

“We will not give dates on loudspeaker like the BJP. But this government is surely not going to last for long,” Raut told reporters here.

Even after nearly a month of the formation of the Shinde government, no ministerial portfolios have been allocated, the Sena’s chief spokesperson noted.

Last month, Eknath Shinde and 39 other Sena legislators revolted against the party leadership, which led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress.

Shinde was on June 30 sworn in as the chief minister and BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as the deputy CM.

Fadnavis recently said the state cabinet expansion will be done soon.

However, Raut on Sunday claimed, “This double-standard government, formed by theft, will collapse under its own contradictions. It was not based on a strong foundation and will never be.” Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Saturday said the party decided with a heavy heart that rebel Shiv Sena leader Shinde should become the state’s chief minister instead of Fadnavis.

Later, BJP leader Ashish Shelar had said it was not the BJP’s or Patil’s own stand, but he was only articulating the feelings of ordinary workers.

Raut quipped that Patil should be congratulated for his remarks. “The feelings of party workers should have been respected,” he added.

On Fadnavis referring to Raut as a loudspeaker of which people were fed up, the Sena MP said his “loudspeaker was the voice of people of Maharashtra” and he will continue to put forth their views.

“Even Fadnavis listens to my loudspeaker. We speak fearlessly what we need to,” he said.

The Shiv Sena’s loudspeaker is blaring for 56 years and people are always eager to know what it says, Raut pointed out.

“You look after your government. How many times will you go to Delhi? There is no ministry even after nearly a month,” he said.

He hit out at Fadnavis for saying the BJP formed government with the Shiv Sena.

“Which Shiv Sena is he talking about? Can there be Shiv Sena without (party founder) Balasaheb and Uddhav Thackeray?” Raut asked.

He said there was unrest among Shiv Sainiks and people of Maharashtra as to how Balasaheb’s son was betrayed and forced to step down as chief minister.

“This government will be washed away by the anger and tears of Shiv Sainiks,” Raut said.

Raut also claimed that Sena MLA and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray’s rallies in the state were getting a huge response from Shiv Sainiks.