Sonam and Dulquer’s “Zoya Factor” to release in April next year

Sonam Kapoor and south superstar Dulquer Salmaan are set to star in the big screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s bestselling novel “The Zoya Factor”.

The film will mark Dulquer’s Bollywood acting debut.

The Fox Star Studios and Adlabs Film project will hit the screens on April 5 next year.

“We are very excited to collaborate with Adlabs Films for ‘Zoya Factor’. It’s a hat-trick for us at Fox Star Studios with Sonam, in the past we had blockbuster films like ‘PRDP’ and National Award winning film ‘Neerja’.

We are equally excited to have south superstar Dulquer alongside Sonam,” Rucha Pathak, Chief Creative Officer, Fox Star Studios said in a statement.

“Tere Bin Laden” director Abhishek Sharma will helming the rom-com, which revolves around a girl named Zoya Solanki, who was born at the moment when India lifted the 1983 World Cup. She meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup.

“Cricket (is) woven into a rom-com and touching on superstition and luck, it’s an amazing book for a screen adaptation. The book has many layers, characters and tracks. Sonam was the first person that came to my mind as she’s as bubbly as Zoya and Dulquer will play Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian Cricket Team in the film,” Abhishek said.