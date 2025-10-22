Star Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Conferred Rank of Lieutenant Colonel 2

Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was on Wednesday conferred with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh formally conferred the insignia of Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army on the star javelin thrower during a ceremony in New Delhi.

Speaking to Neeraj Chopra and his family, Singh described him as an “epitome of perseverance, patriotism and the Indian spirit of striving for excellence.” He said, “Lt Col (Hony) Neeraj Chopra embodies the highest ideals of discipline, dedication and national pride, serving as an inspiration to generations within the sporting fraternity and the Armed Forces alike.” Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officials from the Indian Army and Territorial Army attended the ceremony.

Born on December 24, 1997, in Khandra village, Panipat district, Haryana, Neeraj Chopra joined the Indian Army in 2016 and has served with The Rajputana Rifles. He made history at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 by becoming the first Indian to win an Olympic gold medal in track and field. He followed this with a silver medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024 and a gold at the World Athletics Championships in 2023.

Neeraj has also won multiple gold medals at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and Diamond League events. His personal best throw of 90.23 metres in 2025 remains a landmark in Indian athletics.

In recognition of his achievements and contribution to the nation, Neeraj was granted an honorary commission in the Territorial Army by President Droupadi Murmu on April 16, 2025. He has also been honoured with the Padma Shri, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Param Vishisht Seva Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal.