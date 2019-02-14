A new “Star Trek” animated kids show is in the works at Nickelodeon. According to Variety, CBS Television Studios and Nickelodeon are negotiating for the new series aimed at children.

The series hails from writers Kevin and Dan Hageman, but plot details are currently under wraps. If things work out, the series will mark the first new “Star Trek” TV project to debut outside of CBS All Access. This is the second animated “Star Trek” project to be announced.

Last year in October, CBS All Access gave a two-season order to the adult animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks”, to be created by “Rick & Morty” writer Mike McMahan. It will focus on the the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships.

All Access is also working on a series that will see the return of Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard.