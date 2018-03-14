Starvation, wounded feet nothing new for farmers: Raghunath Patil

Commenting over the hardships faced by farmers and tribals who marched from Nashik to Mumbai, Raghunath Patil, a farmers’ leader said starvation or wounded feet were not new to them.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “There is nothing new in starvation or feet getting wounded after walking so long for a cause.”

Patil, who was part of a steering committee formed in June last year to hold talks with the state government to address issues faced by farmers, said the members of the committee were not invited by the organisers of the rally and hence they did not participate.

“There was some political understanding between the government and the organisers of the rally, also called the Long March,” he said.

Many issues raised by the organisers of the rally have not been solved, Patil said, adding that the committee would take those up with the government.

“We will hold rallies across Maharashtra from March 23,” the leader said.