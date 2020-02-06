State CM unveils new identity and logo of BMC schools

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the richest corporation of the state, is all set to get a new identity along with a logo. This was announced recently by Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray while he was launching a new logo of the municipal schools along with their original name.

Tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray shared the design of the new logo and informed that it has been designed by students of the School of Design and Innovation.

Apart from the new logo, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is also planning to begin ICSE and CBSE boards in municipal schools. Reportedly, teachers who wish to teach in the upcoming CBSE and ICSE schools under BMC schools would have to undergo a rigorous selection and training process. The BMC will shortlist teachers after they are assessed for their English language and teaching skills.

All the selected teachers would then be trained from the respective boards before they start working in these schools in the new academic year that begins in June. This would be a nice learning experience for teachers to get trained in a national curriculum without having to pay for it. Many teachers would want to become a part of the initiative, it is understood.

Uddhav Thackeray took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “India’s first municipal school which will be affiliated with ICSE board and Mumbai’s 1st municipal school affiliated with CBSE board will kick start from the academic year 2020!.”