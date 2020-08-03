The statement of 56 people has been recorded till now in connection with the actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, confirmed the Mumbai Commissioner of Police on Monday. According to the police, all angles are being investigated in the case.

Speaking to reporters, Param Bir Singh, Mumbai Commissioner of Police said, “Till now statements of 56 people have been recorded, all angles are being investigated be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions or health.” Rhea Chakroborty was one of the 56 people questioned by the Mumbai Police, Singh added saying, “Her (Rhea) statement was recorded twice and she was called to the police station several times. Although I cannot comment about her whereabouts.”

Singh further said, “The statements of Sushant’s father KK Singh, sister and brother-in-law’s statement were recorded on June 16. At that moment, they did not raise any suspicion neither did they complain about any lapse in our investigation.” As per the Police Commissioner, Sushant was undergoing treatment for bipolar disorder.

On being asked about the case development, Commissioner Singh told, “It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it.” “What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation,” Singh added.

The Police Commissioner also stated that the Bihar Police FIR says Rs 15 crore were siphoned off from Sushant’s account. “During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 cr in his account of which around Rs 4.5 cr are still there,” Singh said. No trace of a direct transfer to Rhea’s account has been found till now and the probe is still on, he added.

A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide.