Modi has played his last card for the 2019 elections; people of north and central India are being deeply absorbed in blind nationalism since Pulwama and Abhinandan incidences happened. Somewhere, the senior BJP leaders like Yeddyurappa have already confessed it. During the 1992 elections, someone asked PV Narasimha Rao, the then Prime Minister of India, how will you win over BJP? Narasimha Rao smiled and took a deep breath and said, “Don’t you understand the politics of BJP? BJP politicians do politics of symbolism? This time BJP campaigner is Lord Rama, You can win above everything but how will you win over Rama? Correctly symbolising the politics is mastery of BJP”. I strongly resonate to PV Narasimha Rao; those days I was a school kid to understand these politics but I have witnessed that bizarre craze in my house where everyone was up to donating something for the Ram Temple, all were attending mass prayers, and they were totally for the BJP, in anticipation of having Lord Rama Temple in Ayodhya. Till today, many riots had happened, people got divided into religious lines, but Lord Rama is in the transit camp. BJP has totally ignored this subject and so the people also have moved out of it. Rama is no longer working as one cannot bake cookies with burned coils. Now, in 2019, PM Modi has placed a big symbol on election front and that is none other than the Indian Armed forces. If you ask questions, then the army pride would be brought in front of you and you will be immediately tagged as an anti-national for questioning the government on Army! You are not supposed to ask questions to the Armed forces and especially the government because only the Army and PM Modi supporters are real nationalists but no matter how much you love your country or pay tax for your army men, no matter how much you respect your armed forces, one question will put you in integrity crisis! So, if you cannot win above Rama, you cannot win over Indian Armed forces as they are highly regarded entity; unfortunately, the politics is being played on them but neither are they themselves realising, nor the public.

You will be hammered with adjectives like Proud, Chivalry, Country, Patriotism and so on; in such trouncing, you will never dare to pose a question to the establishment and the government that is supposed to be one of the contesting parties in the 2019 elections. Some of the BJP supporters have become Zombies. They follow blindly and if you dare to pose questions, then you need to be prepared to get haunted to death by all means. Today’s democracy is living in symbolism. BJP using Surgical Strikes, Uri Attack, Pulwama, and Abhinandan Varthaman for political gains is lowering the morale of the armed forces. The surgical strike was conducted by the army in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2016 in response to the Uri terror attack where 19 jawans were martyred. In 2019 Pulwama terror attack, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethipora (near Awantipora). The attack resulted in the deaths of more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The attacker was Adil Ahmad Dar, a local from Indian-administered Kashmir and a member of Jaish-e-Mohammed. India blamed Pakistan for the attack. Pakistan condemned the attack and denied any connection to it by asking to provide proofs of its involvement. On February 26, 12 Mirage 2000 jets of the Indian Air Force crossed the Line of Control and dropped bombs into Balakot, Pakistan. India claimed that it attacked a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp and killed a large number of terrorists, reported to be between 300 and 350. Pakistan claimed that they quickly scrambled jets to intercept the IAF jets, which dropped their payloads to quickly return over the Line of Control. Many Indians questioned the authenticity of this strike. All those posed questions, were tagged as anti-national but there was no answer from the government or the Armed forces; however, BJP took every credit to their advantage. It is not about morals and the right and the wrongs. In a country like India, where Army plays an important role in everyday life considering their contribution to fighting terrorism, we should support them in all ways. They are the people who lay down their lives to protect us, it might be their job or they have joined it intentionally but how many of us would die for a certain amount of money. Army men do not give their lives for money or fame but for the nation and the pride that comes with it. Unfortunately, BJP is a party which has done Masters in taking credits. Since 2014, they have taken credit for everything good that has happened with India and never accepted their fault for any disaster they have created during their tenure. Such incidences and our Armed forces are not of taking credit for political gains. The matter is not about just BJP using it for political gains but the whole issue is that the politics have twisted these crucial factors. I believe that such sacrifice of army and security personnel must be highlighted, but not for the benefit of any political party and for the interest of the country. There are very few news channels which really concentrate on such news but for others, it is the game of TRP. Indian Soldiers deserve respect and honour. The Media these days acts as if surgical strikes weren’t carried out prior to 2014. Yes, the Army’s sacrifices should be praised but without discrediting the Army before 2014. They are here since independence, protecting you, me, and our country. The Army has been demanding better allocation of funds, new equipment, ammo reserves, bulletproof vests, etc. and the generals who made these requests are pushed aside. The propaganda videos for gaining political brownie points from the same people, who are so callous towards the needs of our soldiers but claim that they are glorifying the Army, is truly sickening. There are no grounds for justifying such insults to the armed forces; it’s a pity that most Indians justify it for what it truly is, a PR gimmick.

