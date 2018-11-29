Suffering from depression, a senior official of the Delhi Police allegedly committed suicide on Thursday morning by jumping off the 10th floor of Delhi Police Headquarters building in ITO area.

The deceased was identified as 55-year-old, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Prem Ballabh. He was deployed in the Crime and Traffic (CNT) department in the Secretarial Branch of the Police Headquarters.

“We received information at around 10:15 in the morning that an officer has jumped off from the Headquarter building …As per preliminary inquiry it is ascertained that he was suffering from anxiety and depression. He was also admitted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for the same,” Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Rajesh Khurana said.

Deceased ACP Ballabh was awarded the Police Medal for meritorious service in the year 2016.