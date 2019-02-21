No Result
Summit on fighting child sex abuse opens at Vatican
A landmark summit hosted by Pope Francis on fighting child sex abuse opened at the Vatican on Thursday.
The pontiff has set aside three and a half days to persuade Catholic bishops to tackle paedophilia in a bid to contain a scandal which has hit the Roman Catholic Church in countries across the world.
