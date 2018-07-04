The Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Wednesday reserved its order on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s anticipatory bail plea for tomorrow, in connection with the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) opposed Tharoor’s anticipatory bail plea in Patiala House Court.

“We will wait for the order.it is listed for tomorrow. We have argued it in the court and let’s see what the results states. The report today which has been filed in the court is contrary to their own charge sheet that has been filed one month back,” advocate Vikas Pahwa told media here.

“Anyways, they have taken a stand and the court will pass the order,” he added.

On June 5, the Delhi court had issued a summon notice to Tharoor in the connecting case.

Tharoor, who has been charged for “abetment to suicide and cruelty” in the case, was asked to appear before the court on July 7. The court had also taken cognizance of the charge-sheet filed in the case.

Earlier on May 24, the Delhi court, which was hearing the case, transferred the matter to the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM), Samar Vishal.

The court had said, “Since he (Tharoor) is a sitting Member of Parliament, the matter is being sent to the special designated court for politicians, that is ACMM Samar Vishal. Matter be taken up on May 28.”

On May 14, the Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the court, in which it named Tharoor as an accused, under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tharoor, however, had dismissed the charge sheet filed as “preposterous”.

Sunanda was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.