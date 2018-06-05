Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday called the charges against him as ‘preposterous’ and ‘baseless’ in connection with the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Delhi Court issued a summon notice to Tharoor asking him to appear before the court on July 7.

In a statement released on his official Twitter account, Tharoor said, “I would like to reiterate my position that I find the charges preposterous and baseless, the product of a malicious and vindictive campaign against myself. I will continue to vigorously contest these charges and maintain my steadfast conviction that ultimately the truth will prevail.”

Tharoor however said that he had fully cooperated with the investigating team right from the beginning of the case and will continue to do so.

“In the meantime, I would like to request the media to respect my right to privacy as well as that of my family. Given that the matter is sub-judice, I will refrain from commenting on this issue further until such time as the next scheduled hearing of the case,” Tharoor further said.

The 62-year-old leader has been charged for “abetment to suicide and cruelty” in the case. The court also took cognizance of the charge-sheet filed over the same.

Earlier on May 24, the Delhi Court, which was hearing the case, transferred the matter to the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM), Samar Vishal.

The court said, “Since he (Tharoor) is a sitting Member of Parliament, the matter is being sent to the special designated court for politicians, that is ACMM Samar Vishal. Matter be taken up on May 28.”

On May 14, the Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the court, in which it named Tharoor as an accused, under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tharoor, however, dismissed the charge sheet filed as “preposterous”.

Sunanda was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.