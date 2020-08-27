The new drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has taken a bizarre twist. The late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats were supposed to be recovered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sometime back. They have now handed over these details to the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau that point towards a possible drug scheme. However, Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) since last week. Recently a report by ABP Majha, Sushant, was indulged in drugs exactly three days before his death, which he asked his cook Neeraj Singh to prepare. Neeraj himself has made this shocking revelation in front of CBI, who is investigating the actor’s house recreating the whole suicide act. Believing the tale, Sushant was not stable and took drugs due to his depression, and preparing for his dose was a job usually assigned to a person named Sam Hakib, but due to his absence, he asked Neeraj to do it. With this statement, the question of Sushant being in depression arises yet again.

On June 8, Rhea spoke on her walkie, which the couple used to communicate with servants and asked Neeraj to pack her bags as she decided to leave home. Some insiders told the media that the assertion to leave the house was not of Rhea but of Sushant. In his mood swings, he asked Rhea to leave the house, and the couple gradually broke-up from each other. He removed all the posts related to her from his social media account, and Rhea also did the same. Whenever two people in love come up with personal differences, these are certain common factors. We see many couples block each other on WhatsApp and social media accounts, and some even block calls. There are typical patterns when you break up, withdrawing from those who love and value you are one common feature. Sushant was avoiding the people who loved and valued him, and he was depriving himself of love and concern.

On the other hand, Rhea told all those people present around Sushant that she is just one call away if her presence is needed, she should be informed. Depression can cause people to withdraw, behave differently, or become more irritable. Today we all are praising Sushant and keep him above God, but imagine when he was alive, this girl was managing his mood swings and gave up so many film proposals to be by his side. Even Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist, who breaks client confidentiality to give a clean chit to Rhea in the middle of the investigation. Susan Walker Moffat, who is a practicing Clinical Psychologist and Hypnotherapist, claimed that Sushant had Bipolar disorder. She told the media how Rhea was nothing but strong support to Sushant. In those dark days of Sushant, it was this girlfriend who took all the burns of his mood swings and these shrewd sisters who were nowhere in the scene. It’s Sushant who distanced from his family due to his personal reasons.

Above all, if you look back, in 2016, Kangana Ranaut had rejected a film with him stating she had date issues. Today without knowing who he was, she became Messiah to Sushant. She was working on ‘Rangoon’ opposite Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at that time, and now she is attacking them with nepotism.

Several events and conferences took place between PM Narendra Modi and Bollywood stars, but Sushant was not invited in any of these gatherings. There was a big Bollywood gathering at Ambani’s house with PM Modi, but Sushant was not seen there because it’s the same actors, be it Kangana or Anupam Kher, they never gave importance to Sushant when he was alive. Tell me how many times he was invited to Arnab’s Prime Time? And how many such deaths has Arnab taken seriously that fits against BJP’s interest? Arnab himself is accused of abetment of suicide of a Palghar architect and his father. They both hanged themselves due to non-payment from Republic. The dead architect’s wife is presently seeking justice, but the media has turned blind and deaf on this matter.

I wonder where compassion has gone? Former CM Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta share a good rapport with Bollywood because his wife is a small-time performer and singer. In 2016, she got her first visible break for singing in Prakash Jha’s movie. That time her husband was newly elected CM of Maharashtra. Have you ever seen Sushant with this couple? Because at that time, he was not a mega-star and of no use to them. Since they failed to retain power in Maharashtra, they are using Sushant’s death to create unrest in the present government and finding prospects in Bihar elections. It’s like killing two birds with one stone; it’s all about the opportunity. This party hopper Narayan Rane, who is known for making factitious noises, is resorting to anything to everything to gain publicity. He knows no difference between Priyanka Chopra and Chaturvedi but alleging rubbish. No politician takes this loose cannon seriously. What kind of circus is this? Everyone wants to gain some limelight on a person’s death by victimizing his girl. I am not saying she is innocent, but I also want to wait for the verdict pronounced by the court of law. Crucify her if she is found guilty, but have some patience and let the judiciary and investigative authorities determine her crime. Don’t forget she was living with a person suffering from mental illness, and the entire episode took a toll on her level of energy, drive, and passion. We did not even give her a chance to mourn for her beloved. In a nutshell, a lot of things happened between 8th and 13th June, which affected the couple on a massive level.

Intoxication is something that ruins a human being. In earlier times, intoxication was used to reduce the pain of the patient, but the intelligent man made it a hobby, and this hobby later became an addiction. Once a person is addicted, then getting rid of it is very difficult for humans. There are many Bollywood actors who made their special place in the cinema world on the basis of their finest performances, but due to addiction, their career got completely ruined. Sushant is not a rare example. Sushant’s ex-bodyguard Mushtaq Sheikh has alleged that he has seen him consuming expensive and imported drugs at private parties. He also reportedly took them while traveling in his car.

Mushtaq was a part of Sushant’s security escort. He served him for nine months before leaving the job in February 2019. This starting claim made by the bodyguard has made the entire matter murkier. Earlier, even Sushant’s cook Neeraj claimed to have prepared marijuana cigarettes for the late actor. Meanwhile, in his statement, Mushtaq has reportedly also said that he warned one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s managers about the drug abuse. In response, the manager told him that the particular drug was expensive and not something of the ordinary variety. Mushtaq also alleges that three to four of his staff members used to roll joints for the late actor. All this was going on a daily basis. Those days Sushant’s sisters and friends were visiting him frequently, but no one thought of taking responsibility. After Rhea left his house, he had a night party at his home. Do you really believe that someone can influence Sushant? He was brilliant and clever. His bodyguard specified that they were reportedly asked to not to leave any trace of drugs inside the car for fear of getting caught.

Mushtaq has further claimed that Sushant was highly temperamental and that no one could predict his mood. He reportedly used to ask for anything during shoots and would lose his cool if he didn’t get the same. He also alleges that Sushant canceled shoots because of his mood. According to him, the late actor sacked personal staff members for no single fault. As per the same report, Mushtaq claims to have spoken highly of Sushant on TV networks. Citing the reason behind the same, he states that he can’t say everything in interviews or else his effigy would be burnt by people. As the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) prepares to probe the drug saga in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, some media investigation has secured clinching testimony about what could be the actor’s intense addiction to charas and marijuana. Let’s see how ugly the media and social media goes and how smartly CBI furnishes its investigation.

