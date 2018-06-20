External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj discussed the expansion of bilateral trade and investment between India and Luxembourg with Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on Wednesday.

Swaraj, who arrived at Luxembourg in the third leg of her four-nation tour on Tuesday, held informal talk with Prime Minister Bettel and later took part in a discussion with other members of the Luxembourg council.

The two leaders also focused on developing people-to-people relations.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted, “Business starts early! EAM @SushmaSwaraj had a warm meeting with the Prime Minister of #Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, a friend of India. Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in trade & investment, space, digital India and people-to-people relationship”.

Swaraj also met Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri Albert Gabriel Felix Marie Guillaume, with whom she discussed the strengthening of 70 years of old diplomatic relationship between the two countries and impart an upward trajectory to their bilateral ties, Kumar said.

She also had a productive meeting with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn.

The two leaders “discussed cooperation in trade and investment, steel and space, and exchanged views on strengthening India-EU relations,” according to Kumar.

Swaraj’s visit to Luxembourg comes when it is celebrating 70 years of its diplomatic relations with India.

The External Affairs Minister arrived here for a two-day visit from France, where she met the top French leadership and addressed the Indian Diaspora.

Earlier, she had visited Italy.

Swaraj has now arrived in Belgium for the last leg of her official tour.