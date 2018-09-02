The Syrian Army on Sunday said that the explosions at munitions dump in Mezzeh air base earlier in the day were caused by a short circuit, and not an Israeli missile attack targeted at the airbase situated in the west of Damascus.

The statement from the army came after two explosions were heard at the airbase, China’s state-run news agency, Xinhua, reported.

Scores of activists supporting the Syrian government had earlier claimed that a missile attack was launched by Israel on the airbase.

Apart from housing a military air base, the al-Mazzeh area contains scores of embassies and prominent security buildings