Tea production saw a decline across the country during January at 13.96 million kg as against 17.68 million kg in the corresponding period a year ago, according to latest Tea Board data.

There was practically no production in north India in January, due to a ban imposed on plucking, it said.

The board had in October asked gardens in many states in north India to stop plucking from December 15.

South India contributed to the entire produce of 13.96 million kg in January, comprising 7.81 million kg by big growers, the data said.

The highest-producing state in south India was Tamil Nadu at 9.25 million kg, followed by Kerala at 4.45 million kg, it added.