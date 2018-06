Apparently fed up with marital discord, a 25-year-old housewife allegedly killed her child and later committed suicide, police said on June 3.

The woman, Shobha Kolhe, and her husband had frequent quarrels over various domestic issues. He also doubted his wife’s character, they said.

Apparently fed up with all this, Kolhe strangled to death her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter on Friday and then hanged herself in her house in Manda area, the police said.