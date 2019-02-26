War is a phenomenon that is common today and in the past. The effects of war can be very devastating in any given nation. The countries and states that experience or go through war may need a lot of time to recover from its effects. The devastating effects of war may include death, injuries, loss of families, disruption of economic activities and emotional trauma among others. The effects of war may be experienced by soldiers at war, their families, and the citizens of a nation. The economy of the particular country undergoing war may be adversely affected. Though some countries and their citizens may have the belief that war brings about peace, there is nothing good about war. This is because, during wars, there is the disruption of peace for the people.

Children can be more affected by the occurrences of wars than any other group of people. The war can be traumatising for children. Witnessing of some incidents in the event of war can have devastating effects on children. One of the major effects of war on children is the fact that children develop fear as they become traumatised by the events. Recovery may be difficult and almost impossible or may be very hard for these children. Some children may also learn negatively from war events. They end up learning and looking at violence as a way of solving issues and conflicts. The worst thing is that innocent children may become victims of war. Some may get injured in the process, worse though, some children may be killed in the wars. Education for children may also come to a standstill during the period when a country is experiencing war. Hence, disruption of learning for children is a disadvantage.

The effects of war in a country also become a major blow to the economy. The economic activities in a country are interrupted by war. In times of war, people are forced to stay indoors and refuse to go to work for the fear of being killed.

Production in any country experiencing war may also go down and result in economic instability. Recovery for the country may require a lot of years and efforts. Crops in farms may also get burnt down depending on the nature of the war. In the case of this, the country may suffer food insecurity. The destruction of industries and factories during the war can be a major blow to the economy of a nation. It is easy to start a war but difficult to finish it. Hence, wars should be avoided and there should be peace talks between the two countries.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)

