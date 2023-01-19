The “Sonar Bangla” has become “Jong Dhara Bangla”

The people of Bengal had much more expectations from TMC, especially from Didi, who fought tremendously with the barbaric CPM (called Harmard) and gave Bengalis freedom of speech, freedom of vote and freedom of discerning but after passing almost 11 years again the West Bengal is becoming worst Bengal through massive scams (not only recruitment scam but coal scam, sand scam, cow export and much more). In the CPM ruling of Bengal, there were just a few politicians in political corridors who had voices but now Bengal is seeing mushrooming politicians who are nothing but loose cannons. Bengal in control of TMC has a lot of corrupt leaders. If you travel to WB after visiting Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore or Hyderabad, you will definitely believe that WB is extremely underdeveloped. But this scenario was not always there.

In the 1960s, West Bengal, especially Kolkata was extremely developed. Even though there was a refugee crisis, during the 1950s and 1960s, the state still managed to be on the top list. The problem started with the rise of the political crisis in the late 1960s. The Congress Govt of S S Ray and Leftists under the politburo managed to wage a war against each other. Their extreme politics in all fields made things worse. Also, not to forget the over-excited Bengalis when it comes to ideology politics. When India was short of food and Indian cities like Mumbai and Delhi were trying industrialization, the Bengalis of Kolkata were busy fighting for Venezuela and Vietnam. Some young people went ahead to clash with Kolkata police, the reason being why the US attacked Vietnam.

When the Left came to power, they stopped industrialization. They literally made two generations deprived of foreign languages and personal growth. They made stringent anti-business laws; people were being trained to become party volunteers rather than skilled manpower. I have seen young 25–26-year-olds in Kharagpur town during 1996–97. Their only job was to get fed on fathers’ money and sleep, and above all, adda at the party office. They have spoiled their whole career. What can you expect them to impart to their kids? Youngsters were mortgaged and lured in political selfish motives.

During the 1970s and 1980s, a huge number of educated and skilled Bengalis left WB and settled in Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai and Bangalore. The trend increased after the IT boom and people had mainly two destinations, Bangalore and Hyderabad. The people of Bengal even trusted BJP and voted for them realizing the recklessness and power misuse of TMC political leaders but BJP broke all trust by indirectly supporting the big fish like Soven Chatterjee and many more and worked as a washing machine of scam. BJP welcomed all the shameful and scamster leaders of TMC and gave them clean chit and this is the reason Bengalis were so confused.

Once upon a time people of Bangladesh crossed the borders and came to Bengal for job opportunities. Now Bengalis are Crossing their Border and looking for job opportunities across the country. You will find many waiters, bar managers, construction workers and even IT engineers in Mumbai. For Good medical facilities, West Bengal people are running towards Vellore, Chennai, Mumbai or Bangalore. Unfortunately, bad administration, directionless politics, and brain drain that occurred for more than three decades ensured that the state gets hurled towards a very steep decline.

Mamata Banerjee has overtaken the Leftists in brutality. Her goons do not hesitate to kill. Many BJP workers got killed either shot or killed and hanged. The hate politics is limitless, Hindu holds no grounds and has no say. Since the 13th century, the Bengal region (including modern Bangladesh and parts of Bihar) was ruled by Islamic rulers. The region with its fertile plains & broad rivers was a significant centre of trade & agriculture. In fact, at its peak, Bengal used to contribute roughly around 50% of the Mughal empire’s GDP. As such, there was a steady influx of Turks & other Muslims into Bengal. Many local Hindus & tribals were converted to Islam. Murshidabad became one of the major cities in South Asia. This domination continued unperturbed till the iconic 1757 Battle of Plassey between British East India Company forces led by Robert Clive & the Nawab Siraj-ud-Daula army. The Nawab was routed & humiliated. This victory actually paved the way for the British to rule India for the subsequent 200 years.

The 1905 Partition of Bengal by Lord Curzon was another key moment in Bengali history. Citing administrative reasons, the British government decided to divide Bengal into Hindu-dominated West Bengal and Muslim-dominated East Bengal. This sowed the seeds of communal disharmony which escalated violently during the 1947 Partition riots. Post-independence, the Murshidabad district of Bengal was probably the only district outside Kashmir which had Muslims as the majority.

The 1970s saw the rise of Communism in Bengal. Their egalitarian views meant Muslims got strong political support, unlike elsewhere in India. Also, the leftist ideology among educated middle-class Hindus enabled Hindu-Muslim peaceful co-existence within Bengal. The 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War brought in a wave of immigrants, many of whom were Muslims. So, judging the above historical facts, we can conclude that West Bengal already had a solid Islamic presence, unlike most other parts of India.

Now if we look at the current situation, the Politics of appeasement is Riding an absolute majority, Mamata Banerjee became Chief Minister of West Bengal in 2011. Immediately, she started pandering to the hardcore Islamists in order to ensure their 27% voter bank. Grants to Madrasas, Haj Subsidies, and financial grants to Muslim clerics, all these steps were taken just to solidify her voter base. The Islamic fundamentalist got encouraged by these & they ran roughshod over vast tracts of North Bengal. Even the police & bureaucrats were discouraged by the State Government to take any anti-measures.

The census revealed that Muslims are now the majority in Murshidabad district (66%), and Malda district (52%), with significant growth in U. Dinajpur (48%), and Birbhum (38%). In several sub-districts, they are in the absolute majority (Sujapur constituency has 90% of its population as Muslims). This rise in the Muslim population is primarily due to illegal immigration across the porous Bangladesh border. Malda district is infamous for opium cultivation, fake currency note production, girl trafficking etc. The ruling party for their own convenience turns a blind eye to this menace.

The lack of education & development in Bengal further fuels the hardcore Islamic elements. It’s an absolute pity that the fertile land of Bengal which gave world personalities like Swami Vivekananda, Rabindranath Tagore, AJC Bose etc has now become the playground for religious fundamentalists, and drug and arms smugglers. All these are just because Madam CM Banerjee is hesitant to lose her popular support among minorities. If the appeasement politics is not stopped and killings of Hindus, and insulting their deities continues, then there will be irrecoverable communal violence ahead.