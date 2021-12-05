There is always something to be grateful for

Did you wake up this morning? That’s a gift, something you were never guaranteed and many others were denied last night. When you woke up, did your eyes work? That’s something to be grateful for. If you are sighted, did you see a ceiling rather than the bottom of a bridge because you got to sleep inside last night rather than being homeless? Another reason to be grateful, the place where you live electricity, water, food everything in abundance.

More blessings are given to you, blessings that many people didn’t get to enjoy. The bottom line is that we are guaranteed nothing and owed less in life, so everything we have is a gift. We have no birthright for anything, so everything has been given to us. There is also an interesting dynamic involved in life. It’s easy to be grateful when life smiles upon us and we’re being showered by sanctions. There is another side of an unnatural lifestyle, self-styled, self-obsessed, self-boasted and self-centred.

You will find many biggies flaunting photographs of their so-called achievements and accomplishments but they will never tag or acknowledge the person behind that award or appreciation, vaguely they will somehow write that person’s name but shy away from tagging them. People like me really wonder, what must be making these celebrities so inferior or superior at the cost of something?

Do we humans have a tendency to be thankless? Maybe because people tend to take everything for granted? Maybe people don’t realize that they are blessed with so many things, for example, the people who are born perfect with no defects as compared to people who are born with disabilities, the people who have parents to look after them as compared to the orphans, the people who got good education as compared to the people who couldn’t even manage one proper meal a day. If all of us realize that we need to be grateful for all the things we have in our life which we are so privileged to have then maybe we will be grateful to the people who have been there for us to allow some special moments?

Human nature says they love their desires more than anyone who fulfils the desire. So, the people who are ungrateful only want their desires to be fulfilled. They don’t care about how it is being fulfilled. So, they don’t have any special thankfulness for the special moments they were part of. And it’s better if you don’t expect gratitude because you did what you wanted to do without any demand from them, you just wanted to acknowledge the best they have. So don’t crave ingratitude because this is where you stand different. Being a giver and receiver, both have different mindsets, different perceptions and different attitudes, nevertheless a different stand.

These are the people who will go out of their way to make a big show of gratitude over something someone has done for them, if that person is a politician or bigger celebrity but underneath the surface, they are anything but grateful. Their display of gratitude is contrived and insincere. One should do their good deed and go on their own way. If you get thanked, great! If not, well, you did something nice for someone and there’s a reward in the knowledge.

In the process, you get to know the people, their meanness, mindsets and their openness, acceptance for you. Such moments teach you many things, even the receiver can be of a mindset that their presence and time are what made your event successful and for that, you should be thankful but they should not? Many celebrities and dignitaries miss that audacity to credit, it’s their intellectual bankruptcy. I don’t think there’s anything worse than a pretender. I believe it is the most insidiously foul character trait a person can possess. Being grateful for what you have is an incredibly powerful feeling that can be strengthened by sharing and crediting. It helps build, preserve and maintain healthy relations. This is not only limited to the present, but you have the potential to have a positive outlook on your past memories and future outlook.