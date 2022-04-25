Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai took to the roads to guard their leader Uddhav Thackeray against the drills of Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana. There was an attack on the SUV of former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya. The attack was so intended that one can make out it was not from outside forces. Reacting to all these attacks, opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said that the people of Maharashtra feel there should be President’s rule in the state. BJP cannot demand the president’s rule because they know what happened to them in the past by calling for President Rule. Knowing the repercussions, Devendra Fadnavis clarified the BJP will not demand the same.

Meanwhile, MP Navneet Rana made a Facebook post stating that she recited Hanuman Chalisa in jail 101 times. My advice is that she should recite it a thousand times, to seek pardon from Lord Hanumana. She had many options to express her devotion to God. She could have gone to some other leader’s home or some public place to recite Hanuman Chalisa, but she chose CM’s house to create controversy. This deliberate attempt to bring turmoil was uncalled for.

Shiv Sena is not just a political party, but an ideology deeply rooted in the soil and soul of Maharashtra. Local leaders of Shiv Sena are stronger, more experienced and popular. Raj is a better orator, but he is arrogant, and never worked on ground level. Uddhav is better at party organisation; he has excellent communication skills, directly connects with people and speaks his heart out. The hard-core followers of Shiv Sena who believe in the Ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray will not switch their loyalties. MNS is a sinking ship; those who joined Raj Thackeray earlier had left him within no time. Most of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s leaders, who were with him at the time of inception, have disowned him due to his whimsical slant.

If BJP can think of coming to power by aligning with NCP, why can’t Uddhav gain power? Although critics of Shiv Sena thought Uddhav is naïve in politics and has no administrative experience, he would be a puppet in the hands of the more experienced Sharad Pawar, so far Uddhav Thackeray has not yielded to the veteran senior Maratha politician on any policy matter and has further clarified that joining a coalition with the Congress and the NCP, did not mean that Shiv Sena would also abandon of its Hindutva agenda, the core philosophy of the party. He has conducted himself fairly well as CM of Maharashtra till now. Uddhav Thackeray would continue to lead the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra for quite some time.

Uddhav Thackeray continues to walk on this path, sticking to his Hindutva agenda but treating every section of society fairly and equally. Shiv Sena became more acceptable to even voters of Hindutva and get back its vote base from the BJP. The fallout between the Shiv Sena and the BJP was more of an ego clash. Well! If BJP has its self-image so the Shiv Sena has its unique status. Instead of accepting the defeat, BJP sulked and interrupted the ruling government. When Shiv Sena was in alliance with BJP, they turned a blind eye to all those issues which they raked in the recent past. Or are they okay with all those corruption charges if Shiv Sena makes an alliance with BJP?

Navneet Rana, who prompted demonstrations in Maharashtra, is the close aid of Baba Ramdev. We all know how Baba Ramdev helped the BJP government come to power in 2014 by creating anger against Congress and then the UPA government by making all false charges. Recently he was seen in a video lashing out at a reporter when asked about his comment a few years ago about petrol prices coming down to Rs 40 if the government changed in 2014. The reporter questioned Ramdev about his assurance that petrol and LPG costs would come down if people voted the incumbent (Congress) out of power. Ramdev was fuming with anger because he and his political bosses both could not keep their promises. BJP tried its level best to harass Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband under the pretext of corruption, but they failed to prove alleged corruption charges against Vadra and Gandhi.

Navneet Rana is a disciple of Baba Ramdev and we all have seen how Baba helped BJP by creating anger against Congress. Rana is trying the same trick in Maharashtra, but she is dumped in jail. I wish UPA would have done the same with Baba Ramdev, today people of India wouldn’t have been deceived. Baba Ramdev is Navneet’s Yog Guru and her mentor. It was Baba Ramdev who launched Navneet Kaur to her husband Ravi Rana and has performed a major function in setting the couple up. Someone has additionally reported that each Navneet and Ravi Rana search Baba Ramdev’s reference whereas making any main private or skilled resolution in life. Playing destructive politics is one of the prime-time skills that the couple has learned for Baba Ramdev.

Baba Ramdev changed the script of her life. Ravi Rana was already in Ramdev’s good books after organising one of his many ‘Yog Shivirs’ in Amravati. The two of them are said to have met at one such Yog Shivir, and got the final nudge to tie the knot by Ramdev himself. The two finally married in 2011 at a mass wedding ceremony organised by the Yoga guru alongside over 3,000 couples. Since then Baba is the remote control of the couple. Directly and indirectly, many masters and many minds are working against Maha Vikas Aghadi, but so far none of them achieved anything. Narayan Rane ran pin to polls to save his soul, Kirit Somaiya got caught in the INS Vikrant scam, and opposition members made noise but Shiv Sena leaders and primarily Sanjay Raut strained their guns to protect the interest of the state. Let’s see what time has to unfold for Maharashtra.