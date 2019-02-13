Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14. It is a festival of romantic love and many people give cards, letters, flowers or present to their spouse or partner. They may also arrange a romantic meal in a restaurant or night in a hotel. Common symbols of Valentine’s Day are hearts, red roses, and Cupid. Expensive restaurant bookings made a month in advance, the last-minute rush to buy gifts and the demands of trying to plan the perfect romantic evening are all part and parcel of that large marketing event we know as Valentine’s Day. Sure, if you boil the day down to its basics, it’s a time when you and your partner can get together and spend some quality time.

The Hindu culture contradicts many of the western world’s ideals. Valentine’s Day celebrations are known to clash with India’s conservative religious background. Just like most people in the world, many men and women of India, particularly young couples, celebrate Valentine’s Day in a big way. Valentine day is a great day for lovers to celebrate their love. According to history, it’s a western festival but now people are celebrating it in India also. Political parties which issue a ban on d Valentine’s Day every year, with due respect to them in a very simple way.

We are adopting a theme to celebrate Valentine’s Day every year. It is indeed a great feeling to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your beloved wife by going to eat out to McDonald’s and have ice cream and spend the night out in a wonderful way. It is indeed a day of roses. The fragrance of red roses gives an auspicious start to a hectic day. We live in Rose of Heaven and our mind mingles around the nicety of mankind/womankind and the meaningful life lived by us. Lotus can be a substitute to Red Roses but lotus is not easily available.

Relationship with your father or mother, wife or children and even with friends blossom into a new world on this fantastic period. There is no need of worrying about lost relations but it is a day to renew the old relationship and establish a new relationship. It is indeed a playful day. We forget about the old enmity and desperate to form a frantic one. The love game starts with “Love All”. The red roses are handy to handover and get the best out of it. It is needless to say that the unscrupulous elements try to play dirty games on that day and try to make it a fateful one. We are not following Western culture blindly. We are adopting the cream of the theme to our advantage.

Love is blind is true as far as the saying goes. But the fact is that both the young and the old couples need a special day like Valentine’s Day to express their love for each other. On this particular day, oldies and the youngsters feel that it is their prerogative to celebrate this day in a simple way. At the same time, a certain section of the society and a certain section of the people take a different stand and they have other ideas. It’s time to keep the mind-body connection — the relationship between stress and disease. Among other things, that one of the best things that a man could do for his health is to be married to a woman whereas for a woman, one of the best things she could do for her health was to nurture her relationships with friends but it was a serious thought.

My love for newspapers blooms on Valentine’s Day. My love for newspaper vendor goes a long way in the last 22 years. When I meet newspaper vendors and the newspaper media unite us with each other. We in India love to celebrate all the festivals in general and Valentine’s Day in particular. There is nothing wrong in following Western culture, so long as the spirit of the India custom is well and truly maintained within the stipulated limit. We Indians love simple living and high thinking. There is no harm exchanging greeting cards, gifts or flowers. The society has to undergo positive change without making a big hue and cry. This year’s Valentine’s Day promises love and affection. Further this Valentine’s Day, gift your loved ones a gift of togetherness and timeless love.