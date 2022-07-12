Image: Agencies

The disaster management department report said, a total of three persons died and 95 people were evacuated from flooded in the last 24 hours.

A total of three of the State Disaster Response Force and thirteen teams of NDRF were deployed in flood-prone areas of the state, the report said.

The report also states that one person drowned in the Gadchiroli district and in a structure collapse incident two people dies.

In 10 villages in Gadchuroli, Nandurbar and Mumbai suburban region’s constant showering affected these areas.

The report also added that Parshuram Ghat near Chiplun in Ratnagiri is closed for vehicular movements.

Last week traffic from Mumbai-Goa national highway was diverted after a landslide in the Parshuram Ghat section.