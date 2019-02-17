Actor-comedian Tiffany Haddish says she is working on her first solo music album.

In an interview with Glamour magazine, the 39-year-old star revealed that her recent Grammy nomination in the best spoken word album category inspired her to work on her album.

“I’m working on an album! Granted, most of this album has already happened in my head, but that’s how it starts. It all starts in here and then it comes out and I’ve been talking to people,” Haddish said.

“I’m going to see what happens. It might be really great, it might not but who cares, right? You’ve got to give it a shot,” she added.

The “Girls Trip” actor was up for a Grammy for narrating her memoir “The Last Black Unicorn”. At the awards, the actor lost out to former President Jimmy Carter for his audio book “Faith: A Journey For All”.