Social media and mobile apps always have given platform to people to shed inhabitations and explore their talents and views without barrier. In the process some become very popular and some became confident in expressing. If you say, TikTok was promoting porn, then who is not? Is my question. From Facebook to Twitter you will find pornography on abundance, not only that but there are many WhatsApp groups especially created to promote porn. TikTok is India’s most popular short video uploader platform. Its Popularity is getting increase day by day. May month was the worst month for TikTok and its die heart creators. TikTok Provided an easy to use platform to all over Indians, anyone can easily upload their video on TikTok. It provided quality on its content and they only promoted good creators on his Platform, that’s why they easily defeated like and all other applications which were working in India. Because of TikTok Everyone Understood that becoming a start is not a big deal if he or She will work hard with the TikTok. TikTok promoted every kind of unique content and that is why many kinds of unique content creators are available in TikTok, which cannot be seen in other platforms easily. TikTok is so user friendly that anyone Intelligent of elutriate person can also create a video and upload it in TikTok. Quality matters a lot for TikTok but if content is unique TikTok will promote that video even if with less quality. TikTok’s Algorithm works very nicely and it shows only that kind of video which liked by their Users.

All Kinds of videos are available in TikTok either you want fun or education about anything so that is also possible, just follow your interest and TikTok will show you only that content which you will like. After Jio entrance in telecom sector internet price and calling price fall down. So, now every Indian can afford Internet services. TikTok came after this Jio revolution. Globally, everyone wants to be famous. TikTok at the most can make you popular in your street or colony; but not beyond that. Most of our teenagers are becoming addicted to this app. Many of the TikToker are using tricks from lifting empty cylinders while portraying the same as filled one, to driving car and running the video on high speed to even getting out on roads during corona to dance, to play pranks etc, youngsters seems to be all over it. For you TikTok might be waste of time but it has given platform to all those people who never ever dreamt of being seen. Young impressionable minds may fall prey to it easily, but many creative minds used it beautifully for their advantage. Though app mandates that the users should be of 18 years however kids from 8 year onwards are making and uploading their videos. It gives a chance to users to become instantly famous online. You never know which of their video may become viral. Instant gratification is what people look for these days, never mind the popularity may have the shortest life.

People are free these days. They feel making videos is creative but truth is far from it. Some people from poor backgrounds are able to find their entertainment dose in it. They feel it is their only chance to become famous. They are also uploading their stuff. Some feel they can earn money and want to become popular creator. Heroine Yami Gautam played a TikToker in movie “Bala” starring Ayushmann Khurana. Young girls resonate with the actress. The human urge for views and upvotes is driving them crazy, more so during lockdown when they are mostly free. This app is used by Actor/actresses like Shilpa Shetty to Ritesh Deshmukh and his wife who hardly have any future in Bollywood. Shilpa’s entire family, businessman hubbly to jobless sister all are TikTokers. There are hundreds of such examples available.

From driver to plumber everyone is on TikTok, population in living in an urban area using TikTok for entertainment purpose and because of that popularity of TikTok rising rapidly. Frankly speaking labour/plumber/auto-driver use this app to see girls dancing and doing a creative thing. India has high unemployment in a rural area as well as in urban area and they have an easy reach to Jio internet hence they use TikTok in their free time. In the era of stress and mental health issues, such creepy content entertains a person. Maximum content available in TikTok is cringed but people love to see it for entertainment purpose. TikTok is Popular in India and other applications cannot stand anywhere in front of TikTok. TikTok is helping to learn, as this application is not owned by India so I want Indians to create any platform like TikTok so that we can easily replace the TikTok. People don’t do harmful things because of TikTok, they do those things because they are idiotic. Apps don’t cause foolish behavior. If someone can meet with fatal accidents filming something for TikTok, tomorrow the same thing will repeat on account of WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter – Is the solution to make people aware that life-endangering imagery isn’t worth it, or just ban app after app? The same goes for any other criticism of TikTok (or whatever social app). Parents are responsible for keeping their kids safe from the dark underbelly of the internet, and adults are responsible for using the internet in the right way.

ByteDance, which creates social and news-reading apps, has most of its users and sales in China. But TikTok has exploded in popularity elsewhere, giving ByteDance more global reach than any other Chinese tech company. Investors have valued the closely held company at $75 billion. The startup has made a considerable push in India, where a vast majority of consumers use phones running Google’s Android software. ByteDance pegged financial losses at $500,000 each day, which it said includes destruction in the value of its investments and loss of commercial revenue. It added the ban would result in its reputation and goodwill taking a hit with both advertisers and investors.

TikTok ban in India has impacted a lot for its influencers too. Not only this, but this has also resulted in the number of job risks. As per the report, the company is facing financial losses of more than $34.8 million per day. This huge loss will severely impact the number of jobs. But there has always been the debate between TikTok and PUBG. People raised some questions that whether these apps like are specifically good for the country? While critics question whether TikTok ban by government authorities are even constitutional?

