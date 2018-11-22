Aimed at furthering the vision of a Smart City through an integrated smart mobility solution, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), as a part of the $20.7 billion Mahindra Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to provide end-to-end last-mile mobility solutions. This would be done through the deployment of Mahindra’s electric vehicles for first and last mile connectivity across Thane, including its recently launched electric three-wheeler, Treo, as well as the mass passenger carrier, e-Supro, etc. In the initial phase of the project, Mahindra will deploy 100 electric vehicles and the partnership would be active for a period of 5 years.

With a clear focus on building a full-fledged ecosystem around sustainable mobility, Mahindra and the Thane Municipal Corporation will jointly work toward building sustainable transportation for all, supported by the Eco-Cities Program of the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The MoU was signed between Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “As the pioneers of electric vehicles and the EV mobility ecosystem catalyst in India, we are delighted to contribute to the sustainable development of Thane by deploying our electric vehicles for a greener, smarter future. I would like to applaud the Thane Municipal Corporation for this novel initiative of encouraging the large-scale adoption of electric vehicles. I am confident that together we will enable a major shift in the way the people of Thane commute and transition toward smart mobility and smart cities”.

Under the aegis of the MoU, Mahindra will scale up the first and last mile services through the deployment of its vehicles and daily vehicle and driver management services for an integrated smart mobility platform in Thane. It will bring different vehicle types onto one platform, available for citizens to access through bookings. The Thane Municipal Corporation will provide the requisite support in enabling the ecosystem and building up the infrastructure and space for installation of charging stations.

As part of the MoU, the Thane Municipal Corporation will also provide parking space for the electric vehicles in close proximity to the charging locations proposed by Mahindra. The TMC will also coordinate with other ecosystem players such as the power utility companies and other regulators to ensure low electricity tariff for electric vehicle charging and a seamless execution of the project.