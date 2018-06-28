Indian classical dance has a distinct character that reflects the great cultural and traditional endeavour. The forms of Indian dance have transcended beyond the fences and socio-cultural hindrances. Exponents of the Indian classical dance believe that it has the calibre of creating a new and disciplined lifestyle. The Indian Classical Dance is often regarded as the form of worship and meditation. The performers of the Indian Classical Dance, despite the background and forms, have played a crucial role in presenting India to the forefront of the World stage. It has helped in ending the erstwhile artistic isolation. Here, in the following lines, we provide the profile and biography of those great artists who made the country proud.

Zumba dance step is a lower-body workout that incorporates Zumba routines and step aerobics. Zumba toning is for the people who do their workouts with toning sticks. Zumba toning will target the abs, thighs, arms, and other muscles throughout the body. Zumba toning provides participants with a cardio workout. Aqua Zumba classes are held in a swimming pool. The instructor leads the class poolside while participants follow in shallow water. Moves have been specially adapted to combine the same dance movements used in a Zumba Fitness class with those used in aqua fitness classes.

During IPL 10 we saw cheerleaders dancing around four corners of the ground and encouraging the players of their respective sides and in the process gave a chance for the crowd to cheer along with them during the crucial stages of the match in the best way possible. Cheer girls across the world assemble in India during the IPL season and in colourful attire, they give an added attraction to some of the one-sided matches also. They dance to a tune and the crowd enjoy every movement of these trained dancers playing to the gallery during intervals and when a wicket falls or a boundary or six is hit by the participating teams in the champions. It is entertainment all the way with cheer girls around the length breadth of the stadiums in India during both day and night games to provide the real thrill to the spectator interest in the game.

Lezim, Maharashtra’s traditional folk dance performed during Gudi Padwa in every nook and corner of the city is a treat to watch and enjoy. The Lezim, Phungadi dances and their specific gestures, movements have been adapted by cultists, their exercises in the drive for “Body Beautiful”. In Lezim dance, there are various types of movements like stepping, hopping, squatting and bending. Every movement of the dance is executed in perfect time with proper strikes, which is swung in four or eight counts. This provides a rhythmic accompaniment to the dance. In Phungadi dance, the girls stand facing each other, crossing their arms they join their palms and lean back with their feet together, while doing so they outstretch their arms and whirl round as far and as long as they can and then parting ways to perfection. International dance day is for the world to enjoy the various steps and dance to the tune in a rhythmic way in their own traditional way.

India is traditionally rich with various classical dances and music shows, which dominates at the regional as well as International level. We as a nation should recognise and encourage the artists to reach next level and bring laurels to the country. Indian art and culture is a leading light and keeps the Indian flag flying high.

