A 14 year old tribal girl studying in a government run school for tribals near Palghar has died prompting questions by an NGO over the circumstances of her death.

While the NGO Shramjeevi Sanghatana said the girl died due to malnutrition a government official said that her medical report was awaited.

The girl was the student of Class 8 of the government run ashram schools for tribals in Wada taluka of this district adjoining Mumbai. The girl was initially taken to the rural hospital at Wada on Saturday after she complained of fewer and uneasiness and fever Palghar surgeon Kanchan Wanere informed agencies.

Wanere said the teenager who was anaemic died of health complications including convulsion while being taken to Thane district civil hospital for further treatment. However, the Shramjeevi Sanghatana which works in tribal areas of the state claimed that it was a malnutrition related death.

In a statement issued Sunday, Shramjeevi Sanghatana chief Vivek Pandit said the girl’s haemoglobin had dropped drastically and said her death was caused by malnutrition.

Asked about the NGO’s claim the civil surgeon said a detailed medical report of the girl is awaited. Pandit said the girl’s death shows the government’s apathy towards tribals.

He said the girl was down with fever for the last three days but she was not provided with proper medical care by school authorities.