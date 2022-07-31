Image : Agencies

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appointed Kedar Dighe, nephew of Sena stalwart the late Anand Dighe, as the party’s Thane district chief.

Thane is the home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who heads the rebel camp of Sena MLAs.

