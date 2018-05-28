Addressing her annual press conference on completion of four years of the NDA government, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said the last 48 months was a period of “Unprecedented outreach with unparalleled outcomes”.

Swaraj said that in the last four years, there have been several countries where an Indian Prime Minister, Vice President or President visited for the first time. She also revealed there were also many countries where an Indian Minister has made a visit after a gap of seven to 10 years.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Swaraj said he is the first Prime Minister to establish unparalleled interaction with non-resident Indians and that during the tenure of the NDA Government, Indians living abroad were now more confident and secure.

She also said that under the NDA Government, the number of Passport centers had increased from 77 to 227, which is three times in four years.

She said, “90,000 people from Indian community have been rescued from various places. In his visits to many countries, PM has saved many people from severe punishments. Today, Indians living overseas are living peacefully,”

“I was surprised to hear that there were so many countries that our leaders didn’t go to. When we formed our government, we thought that we will cover all the 192 countries present at the UN for ministerial-level talks. And, we have covered 186 countries already,” she added.

Swaraj said an Indian Passport has now become a “Suraksha Kavach” for Indians under the NDA Government.