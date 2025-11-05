US Pledges $24 Million in Aid for Caribbean Nations Devastated by Hurricane Melissa 2

The United States has announced $24 million in emergency aid for Jamaica, Haiti, the Bahamas, and Cuba after Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm, wreaked havoc across the Caribbean last week. The hurricane left a trail of destruction, cutting off communities and claiming over 50 lives, according to the U.S. State Department.

The State Department said teams have been deployed across the region to assist with relief efforts and assess humanitarian needs. Of the total package, $12 million has been allocated to Jamaica, $8.5 million to Haiti, and $500,000 to the Bahamas.

A senior State Department official confirmed that more assistance will be announced soon, particularly for Jamaica and Haiti, as on-ground teams evaluate the extent of the devastation.

In a separate move, $3 million has been approved for Cuba, to be distributed through the Catholic Church. The aid follows a humanitarian declaration issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasizing Washington’s commitment to deliver assistance directly to the Cuban people despite strained diplomatic relations.

“Regardless of what the Cuban regime says, we care about the Cuban people, and we are heartened that so far the Cuban government has not interfered with the provision of assistance,” said a U.S. official, noting that Havana has not formally requested aid.

The aid announcement comes as President Donald Trump’s administration faces scrutiny for having dismantled the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) earlier this year. Disaster management responsibilities now rest with the State Department, which has mobilized Disaster Assistance Response Teams and Urban Search and Rescue units in the affected nations.

Hurricane Melissa has been described as the most destructive natural disaster to hit the Caribbean in recent years, leaving widespread damage to infrastructure, homes, and communication networks. The relief effort aims to provide immediate assistance, restore essential services, and help rebuild the affected communities.