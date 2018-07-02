The United States will propose a programme for denuclearising the Korean Peninsula to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

“We have developed a program,” Xinhua quoted US National Security Advisor John Bolton as saying.

Bolton informed that the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will discuss the programme with the DPRK officials in the near future.

The former US ambassador to the UN further underscored that the US experts have mapped out the ways to dismantle Pyongyang’s nuclear programs and ballistic missile sites within a year with DPRK’s cooperation.

On June 12, the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump had met for a maiden bilateral summit at Singapore in which they signed an agreement for a stable and peaceful Korean regime.

The two leaders also signed a post-summit joint declaration, according to which Kim committed for ‘complete denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula’ and Trump pledged ‘security guarantees’ to the North Korea.

Last month, the Pentagon announced that the US Department of Defence ‘indefinitely’ suspended select military exercises with South Korea to support negotiations to dismantle North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme.