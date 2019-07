The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza, and Director Remo D’Souza were present at the celebration.

‘Street Dancer 3D’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza and directed by Remo D’Souza; the movie is all set to release on January 24, 2020.