Varun Dhawan came up with the idea of promoting his upcoming movie ‘Sui Dhaaga’ as he visited a local barber shop to get into his ‘Mauji’ look.

The 31-year-old actor, who is in the last leg of ‘Sui Dhaaga’ shoot in Mumbai, took to Twitter to upload a video with caption “Mauji ki mooch ???? bhi hai made in India ?? #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia @yrf @SuiDhaagaFi”.

In the video, the ‘Badlapur’ star can be seen cycling all the way to a local barbershop called ‘Bharat Salon’ in Mumbai’s western suburbs.

The movie is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Make in India’ ideology, which is being campaigned by the Government of India.

‘Sui Dhaaga’ features Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.

Yash Raj Film’s ‘Sui Dhaaga’ is slated to release on September 28.