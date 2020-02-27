A 29-year-old Versova resident identified as Shailesh Pansare was arrested by the Mumbai zone10 police on Wednesday late night after he was found carrying 1.5 kg of ganja at Ghatkopar Metro Railway station.

Talking of it, Ankit Goyal Deputy Commissioner of Police said, “Pansare stays in Versova in Mumbai. After he got down at the Ghatkopar metro railway station, he was found carrying 1.5 kg ganja during a security check. We are trying to find out the source from where he got the ganja and to whom it was planned to be supplied,” Goyal added.

Police have booked the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officer said.