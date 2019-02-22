Tata-SIA joint venture full-service carrier Vistara on February 22 announced a code-sharing pact with Japan Airlines (JAL), a move which will allow Vistara customers seamless connectivity to Japan and vice versa.

The pact between the two carriers is effective February, according to a Vistara release.

Code sharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

JAL is the fourth codeshare partnership for Vistara after British Airways.

As part of the agreement, Japan Airlines will add its ‘JL’ designator code to approximately 32 Vistara flights operating across Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

JAL and Vistara already have an interline/through check-in partnership and the two airlines had signed a Memorandum of Understanding in September 2017 to pursue commercial opportunities together, the release said.

An interline arrangement refers to a pact to issue and accept tickets for flights that are operated by the partner airline. The codeshare flights will offer convenient connections to and from a daily flight that Japan Airlines already operates to Delhi directly from Tokyo Narita, it said.