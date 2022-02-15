At least four people were killed after a speeding truck lost control and collided with several vehicles stuck in slow traffic along the Mumbai Pune Expressway in Khopoli, Raigad on Tuesday morning.

A total of seven people have been injured in the accident out of which four people have been severely injured and three have suffered minor injuries.

The incident took place on the Pune to Mumbai corridor, around 70 km from Pune city, at 6.30 am, officials from the expressway control room said.

#WATCH | At least four people were killed after a speeding truck lost control and collided with several vehicles stuck in slow traffic along the Mumbai Pune Expressway in Khopoli, Raigad on Tuesday morning.



WARNING: Disturbing visuals viewer discretion advised. pic.twitter.com/oZ0jX0dWlK — Afternoon Voice (@Afternoon_Voice) February 15, 2022

Inspector Shirish Pawar of the Khopoli police station said, “Near the Khopoli exit, there was traffic congestion and several vehicles had halted. A container moving towards Pune went out of control and hit six vehicles, including three cars, a tempo and another container. Four people travelling in a Swift car were killed and two others travelling in another car sustained injuries,” reported Indian Express.

After the accident, rescue teams from Raigad district and the expressway emergency response squad rushed to the spot and moved the injured to a hospital in Navi Mumbai.