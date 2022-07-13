Jayakwadi dam

The water inflow in the Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad has gone up due to incessant rainfall in neighbouring districts of Ahmednagar and Nashik in the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday.

The water storage in the dam located on the Godavari River reached 43.25 per cent this morning, the official said.

The inflow recorded on Tuesday morning was 17,150 cusecs, but it rose to 54,757 cusecs in 24 hours due to rains in the upper area of the dam that fall in Ahmednagar and Nashik districts, he said.

Water storage in Nathsagar reservoir of Jayakwadi was 37.11 per cent, which has gone up to 43.25 per cent in 24 hours, he said, adding that so far, there is no discharge of water in the lower areas from the dam.

Nearly 1 lakh cusecs of water have been discharged from nine projects located in the upper area of Jayakwadi dam till this morning, the official said.

On the same day last year, the water storage was 34.07 per cent in the dam, it was stated.

According to authorities, so far this monsoon, the catchment area of Jayakwadi has received 164 mm of rainfall till 8 am on Wednesday.