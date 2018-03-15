What do TV channels give our youth?

Today, I regret to say that where the new generation especially youth are leading to? If on one hand Central government determined to sow the seeds of fear, threats, hatred and aversion than on the other hand closing their eyes of nations’ dos and don’ts, all TV anchors propagate the Central government’s agendas ahead having Hindu Muslims debates, discussing on Triple Talaq bill, out of court dispute Ram Janmabhomi land’s solution and many trifle issues. So that no one could stand forth to ask government’s policies such: fighters’ aircrafts fraudulent, black money, Naukri, sabkasaath and only richest person and big traders’ vikas etc. What are given by the TV shows to the youth every day at night? Nothing else, except disharmony and hatred. Please put Hindu, Muslims and minor issues’ debates aside and represent farmers, backwards, jobless youth as well for the betterment of the country. These are the need of time.

Ashfaque Nadwi

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)