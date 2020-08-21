If you remember the speech of then the CJI Ranjan Gogoi during the 18th Late Dharamnath Prasad Kohli memorial lecture organised by CBI, in New Delhi, Gogoi said weak human resource in the CBI is a major concern. The gap is both qualitative and quantitative. He also mentioned that the 15 per cent posts in the executive department, 28.37 per cent in law officers’ department and 56.17 per cent in technical officers’ department are lying vacant in the agency. This is a matter of concern as it results in overburdening of work, which not only reduces the effectiveness and efficiency of the agency personnel but also induces psychological distress. Inadequate investment in the force is also a major issue. Insufficient investment in personnel training, equipment or other support structures adversely hampers professional discharge of duties. High-quality research and training are crucial for maintaining an effective modern police force and CBI. He expressed many concerns over CBI personnel and their abilities. Not only Rajan Gogoi but the honorable Supreme Court judge denounced in a fully packed New Delhi courtroom the elite Central Bureau of Investigation as a “caged parrot” and “its master’s voice”. On various occasions, CBI is dubbed as a tool in the authority’s hands. Their credibility is questioned several times because in none of the high-profile cases they could draw some conclusion.

The CBI has always faced an extraordinary crisis of trustworthiness. If you remember the fight between CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana spilled into the public domain when the CBI registered an FIR against Asthana and others, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar, on charges of accepting the bribe from a person related to the meat exporter, Moin Qureshi, whose case Asthana was probing. After the registration of the FIR against him, Asthana rushed to the Delhi High Court for quashing the FIR and obtained a temporary respite from action against him until the next hearing. The blame game and attacks within the department exposed a brutal corruption in CBI. After much humiliation and scuffle, the BJP’s warlords intervened and somehow the matter was pushed to cold storage. People have short memories, and they quickly forgot this episode.

So far CBI was disastrous in various investigations such as #AarushiMurderCae #SheenaBoraMurderCase #JiahKhanKilling #NarendraDabholkarMurderCase # GauriLankeshKilling and CBI also filed to trace the missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed. Najeeb Ahmed, an MSc first-year student went missing from the Mahi-Mandavi hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru University nearly four years ago on October 15, 2016, following a scuffle with some other students, allegedly affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the previous night. The CBI could not find any clues about him and the case was abruptly closed.

In a unique tug of war between the police of Bihar and Maharashtra over the right to probe the death of the Sushant Singh, Centre had informed SC that Bihar government’s recommendation for CBI probe into the death case of the actor has been accepted. They believe that the CBI is the world’s finest investigation agency. But the problem in death cases is that the initial investigation plays a very vital role in shaping up the entire search. In Jiah Khan as well as the SSR case, the initial investigations were conducted by the police, the CBI has to rely on the evidence collected by the Police. Without the Mumbai Police findings, CBI has hardly any role to play. To deal with ongoing pressure they might even arrest Rhea Chakraborty for a day or two but they will not be able to hold her in jail for a long time. Her defense lawyer is a very famous and learned man, he might be studying all the consequences closely. He must be prepared for all the investigations, in such a scenario what one can expect from CBI? What if that girl comes clean even after CBI investigations? Who will pay for the damages done to her?

If suppose CBI once again flops in drawing the assumed conclusion, they will simply blame Mumbai and Bihar police to save their image? If you remember Arushi Murder crime in Noida back in the early 2000s. That case was an open and shut case but due to lack of sheen investigation, that case still remains a mystery. CBI accused Arushi’s parents but Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were exonerated by the Allahabad High Court in the double murder case that remains unsolved even today. Well, that was murder but here it is killing a self and establishing abetment of suicide is very grim because just speculating about someone is not enough evidence to prove the point. The matter is being probed by Mumbai police. The investigations are not yet complete.

There are many questions that, why does Bihar Police come into the picture? What does the Bihar government have to do with this? The crime has taken place in Mumbai. Suddenly the matter gains impetus. It is raised in Bihar assembly; within 24 hours it is transferred to CBI. I think the script has already been written. According to it, the demand was made to transfer the case to CBI. Some people in Bihar asked Sushant’s father to file an FIR in Bihar. If this was all pre-decided by those in power, why should we disbelieve that all this saga will continue till Bihar election and then forgotten as happened in many other cases? This is not about hiding anything. This is the matter of the stature of the Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police is world-renowned. This is an attempt to defame the Maharashtra government. Don’t similar incidents take place in other states like UP, Bihar or Gujarat? Should all such cases be transferred to CBI? What kind of madness is this? How many of those crying now for justice have really watched his movies when he was alive and helped him become a megastar? He was not seen or known by the very own so-called crusaders who are asking for justice.

Now, Supreme Court has approved for CBI probe in the case, the court reasoned that such a probe will retain public confidence and trust in the impartial working of state agencies, end the acrimonious allegations of political interference and bring justice for innocents, who might have been the target of vilification campaigns. The top court upheld the jurisdiction of both Bihar and Maharashtra to probe Rajput’s death, but it did not transfer the case to Mumbai Police and allowed CBI to carry on with the probe. It said the allegations relating to criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of money prima facie indicated the lawful jurisdiction of the Patna Police. At the same time Mumbai Police, which launched inquest proceedings into the unnatural death, could also register a case if it suspected of a cognizable offence, the top court added. In order to avoid uncertainty and confusion in the event of Mumbai Police also deciding to simultaneously investigate the offence, the court found it suitable for the CBI to take over the case. But at the last court also said, a CBI probe would provide justice to both — Rajput’s father and Rhea Chakraborty. During the hearing, Chakraborty did not object to the CBI investigation but was skeptical about the “Bonafede of the steps taken by the Bihar government and the Patna Police. Let’s see who has the last laugh.

